Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 9.1%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 178,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 129,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Star Diamond Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.00.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

