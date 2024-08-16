Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Reduced by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,004,847. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

