Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. 4,638,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

