Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.7% Following Insider Selling

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.30 and last traded at $94.25. Approximately 3,774,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,983,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

Specifically, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 105.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $232,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

