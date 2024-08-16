Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 70.35%.

Starco Brands Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of STCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 35,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,003. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

