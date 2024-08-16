Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 70.35%.
Starco Brands Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of STCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 35,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,003. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About Starco Brands
