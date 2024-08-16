Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.14.

STLD stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.39. 583,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,050. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $340,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 23,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

