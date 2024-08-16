SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,361 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,732,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,606,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPYG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,119. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.