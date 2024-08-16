SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

RSPN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $48.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.