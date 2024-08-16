SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Align Technology by 547.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $235.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $375.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

