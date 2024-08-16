SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $222.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,123. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

