SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,154 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,089. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

