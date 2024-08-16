SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

