SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 257.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $429,655. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $147.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

