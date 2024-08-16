SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth $607,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 147,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Embraer Trading Up 0.5 %

ERJ opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

