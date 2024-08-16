SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 1,323 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 5.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in United Airlines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 721,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,418. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

