SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 397 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Shell by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

