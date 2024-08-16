SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 582 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,286. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

