SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 837 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,716,000.

UCON stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,252. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

