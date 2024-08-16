SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 68,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,795. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

