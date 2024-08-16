Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.16

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,160.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.50 or 0.00573860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00112319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00252559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00072886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,116,498 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

