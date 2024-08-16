Stephanie N. Williams Sells 38,601 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG remained flat at $18.41 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

