Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$280.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$295.00 to C$280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$218.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$246.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$267.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$211.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 3.6132651 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

