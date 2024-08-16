Stifel Nicolaus Increases Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $67.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,621. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Construction Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

