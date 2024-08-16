STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.66). 27,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 28,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

STM Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5,150.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76.

About STM Group

(Get Free Report)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.