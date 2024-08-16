Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,077 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,665 call options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 3,832,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,460,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,998 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,963,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,500,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,524 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,502,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.