StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 12,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,726. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.38.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.