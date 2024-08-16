StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,804. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

