StockNews.com Downgrades Teekay (NYSE:TK) to Buy

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,191. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Teekay by 135.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 885.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 90.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 24.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

