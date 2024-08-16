StockNews.com Downgrades Teekay (NYSE:TK) to Buy

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Teekay Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE TK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,191. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teekay
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.