StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC remained flat at $23.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.05.
About Ohio Valley Banc
See Also
