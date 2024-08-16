StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC remained flat at $23.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.05.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

