StockNews.com Lowers Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $491.39 million, a PE ratio of 285.33 and a beta of 2.33. Innodata has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 128.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innodata by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

