Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $14.25 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $750.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,371 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,543 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 1,338,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $19,835,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

