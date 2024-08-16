Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 4,838 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Studio City International Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $675.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -0.46.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

