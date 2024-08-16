Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 47.2% in July

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,466.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of SURDF traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Further Reading

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

