Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.10.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF opened at C$70.82 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.02.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.31%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

