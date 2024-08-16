Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,183. Sunrise Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

