Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,183. Sunrise Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.85.
Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile
