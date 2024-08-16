Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 0.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $546.35 and last traded at $564.50. Approximately 2,885,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,253,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $567.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.