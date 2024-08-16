Susquehanna Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $2.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 353,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.