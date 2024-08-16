Susquehanna Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $145.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $130.26 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

