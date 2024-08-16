Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Financial Contrast

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 14.98% 13.76% 0.75% Dime Community Bancshares 9.98% 6.58% 0.54%

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $16.45 billion 1.17 $2.74 billion $0.69 7.06 Dime Community Bancshares $336.71 million 2.66 $96.09 million $1.78 12.90

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Risk and Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, and group and health insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. In addition, the company offers financial services, that includes asset management, transactional banking, corporate finance, financing, markets, trade finance, market information and research services to large corporations; cash management solutions; and various corporate banking services to small and medium-sized companies and large corporates, as well as private banking services. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, the company invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, it offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services for small and medium sized businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

