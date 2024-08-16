Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Swedbank AB grew its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.18% of Corpay worth $33,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Corpay by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.33.

CPAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.09. 434,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

