Swedbank AB Buys 193,307 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $32,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,327,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,436,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 667,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.09.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $5,823,662. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.