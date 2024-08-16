Swedbank AB Has $121.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,575 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.70% of Hologic worth $121,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. 1,446,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,145. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.