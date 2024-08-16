Swedbank AB Has $159.72 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 522,496 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Pfizer worth $159,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,299,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.