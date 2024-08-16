Swedbank AB Has $172.77 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.17% of Deere & Company worth $172,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.35.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $425.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

