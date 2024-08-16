Swedbank AB Has $20.05 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after buying an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $156.73. 1,422,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.