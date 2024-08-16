Swedbank AB Has $222.80 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $222,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $9.16 on Friday, reaching $334.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,528,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.