Swedbank AB Has $23.91 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of HP worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in HP by 31.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 33,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $62,672,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 96,571 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 241.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,548. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.