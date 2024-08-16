Swedbank AB Has $274.40 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Swedbank AB grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,896 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $274,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.40. 9,939,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,974,501. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

