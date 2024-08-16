Swedbank AB Has $37.34 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

