Swedbank AB Has $373.60 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 123.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,645,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462,978 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $373,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

ORCL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.43. 4,893,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.